YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Reynolds of Youngstown passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 12:33 p.m. in St. Elizabeth Youngstown. He was 67.

Gary was born on December 14, 1955, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Robert Donald and Ethel Marie Erimias Reynolds.

He was a 1974 graduate of Hickory High School.

He was self employed as a painter.

Mr. Reynolds had a love of playing games, especially Yatzee and cards. He was a natural at Bocce, cornhole and pool. He enjoyed growing the best tomatoes and was a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns.

Along with his companion and love of his life, Christina, they raised two furbabies, Bootsy and Speedy kitties. He will forever be the most beautiful kindhearted and giving person and to know him is to absolutely love him. He loved his family and those close to him and would do anything to make a person laugh and smile.

He is survived by his companion, Christina Gardlock and their love story spanned 34 years; a brother, Jeffrey Reynolds of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and a sister, Debra Welch of Marlton, New Jersey.

At Gary’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

