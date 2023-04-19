NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Mishko, 68, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

He was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on December 31, 1954, the son of the late Harry and Goldie Sutton Mishko.

Gary attended Niles-McKinley High School.

He was the owner and contractor of New Homes Plus in Wisconsin where he also concentrated on the woodworking and interior design for the homes he built.

Gary was a true artist at heart. He enjoyed painting and would also dabble in airbrushing. He also had an appreciation of cars and motorcycles. In his spare time, he could be found watching movies and television, especially British television shows.

He is survived by his children, Adam Mishko of Warren and Melissa Mishko, Casandra Mishko and Tylor Mishko, all of Wisconsin; a sister, Debbie (Ronald) Evans of Leavittsburg; a brother Edward (Vicki) Mishko of Niles; his ex-wife, Leanne Mishko of Wisconsin and three grandchildren, Jordan, Payton and Cooper Jochimsen.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

Per Gary’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary Mishko, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.