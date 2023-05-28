CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Loub of Champion passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at 6:59 a.m. in his residence. He was 76.

Gary was born in Pittsburgh on February 1, 1947, the son of the late Paul and Esther Critchlow Loub.

After attending Knoch High School in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

Mr. Loub then furthered his education at Miami Dade University.

He was of Lutheran Faith. Gary lived his life helping others.

He worked for 36 years in the funeral industry assisting families at numerous local cemeteries including Meadow Brook Memorial Park and Crown Hill Burial Park. Most recently he was a family service counselor for Pineview Memorial Park where he was always a welcome face to assist families and funeral associates.

In his spare time, he enjoyed watching his favorite teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Marianne Goucher Loub; his children, David P. Loub, Lisa M. (Matthew) Burless, Paul D. (Carolyn) Loub, Gary (Lora) P. Loub, Jr. and stepson, James A. Dornback; a sister, Gail Nolan; 14 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters and his beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Watson.

Memorial contributions can be made directly to the family.

In accordance with Gary’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue Niles, OH 44446.

