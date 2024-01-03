NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Scott of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at his residence. He was 73.

He was born April 4, 1950, in Warren, the son of the late Harold and Frankie Singleton Scott.

He was a union carpender.

Gary proudly served his country in the U.S. Army being stationed in Germany from 1970-1973 as a helicopter mechanic.

In his free time, he enjoyed spending time having a beer with fellow veterans at the local VFWs, Son’s of Italy and American Legions.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Hoover Scott, who he married on April 27, 1996; a daughter, Shawn Scott; two brothers, Harold Scott and Alvin Scott and a grandchild, Isaiah.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Shawn Scott.

Per Gary’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

