SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garry Riggs of Salem passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 1:35 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Joseph Hospital. He was 77.

Garry was born in Gustavus on December 7, 1946, the son of the late Bernard Gale and Twila Riggs, Jr.

He was a graduate of Badger High School and was of Christian faith.

Garry retired from the United States Postal Service after 35 years where he was a Safety Specialist. He served the Youngstown Post Office when they installed the machines to test for Anthrax.

During the attacks taken place 9/11, the Youngstown Post Office was on lockdown as he watched the second plane fly into the towers live on TV. This event led him to serve on the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency and for numerous years was the sole member from the USPS in all of Ohio.

Garry was also a founding member of the Trumbull County Street Rods of Ohio and served as President for many years overseeing numerous charity events. He also headed numerous area car shows including shows at the Warren Court House Square with Dr. Rock, the Eastwood Mall and the list continues. Garry also belonged to SFAR, DARE, Tuesday Night Supper Club, numerous local card clubs and Leetonia Singles just to name a few.

Garry is survived by his children, a son, George (Patricia) Riggs of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Cheri (Shane) Hawthorne of Canton; eight grandchildren, Baker, Mason, Reese, Breanne, Sawyer, Audrey, Tucker and Mary Kate and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Garry was preceded in death by his brothers, Andrew Riggs and Bernard “Sonny” Riggs III.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Internment will take place in Niles City Cemetery.

