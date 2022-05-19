NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garnet I. Jones of Niles passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 8:49 a.m. in her residence surrounded by her loving family after a 7-year battle against cancer. She was 68.

Garnet was born on April 1, 1954, in Warren, the daughter of the late William and Ruth Williams Angell.

She attended Western Reserve High School and was of Nazarene faith.

For the past 22 years, along with her late husband Kenny, Garnet owned and operated Walter’s Bar in Warren. Running the tavern was her pride and joy. Through this she made many friends and loyal costumers with her caring nature. She also enjoyed throwing darts. Her greatest enjoyment was her family and friends, especially her grandchildren whom she loved greatly.

Garnet is survived by her three children, CaTina (James) Canzonetta of Cortland, Deborah Strawn of Niles, and Michael Wilson of Warren; two sisters, Kathy Eavenson and Carolyn Doolittle; six grandchildren, Michael Durkin, Chris Durkin, Ian Strawn, Makayla Fullard, Samuel Troy and Luke Canzonetta and her niece Alicia Tilton and her husband Jason who were both excellent caregivers to Garnet during her illness.

In addition to her parents, Garnet was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Jones, who she married on April 28, 2005, a daughter, Angella DeVonna Mahan and her dog Bentley.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Nurse Brenda from Buckeye Hospice for the wonderful care she gave to Garnet.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.