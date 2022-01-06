VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail Leroy Poorbaugh of Vienna passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was 70 years old.

Gail was born on January 29, 1951, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late William and Katherine Valimont Poorbaugh.

He was a graduate of Farrell High School.

Mr. Poorbaugh was employed for Blue Dolphin Pools, where constructed numerous pools for families throughout the Valley. He retired in 2020.

He was a member of New Life Community Church in Vienna.

Gail is survived by his wife, Catherine Ann Phillips Poorbaugh, whom he married May 22, 1982; a daughter, Karen (James) Fowler of Vienna, Ohio; two sons, William Poorbaugh of Vienna and Shawn (Tammy) Donato of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Kevin Poorbaugh of San Diego, California and Timothy Poorbaugh of Vienna and four grandchildren, Gail Marie Fowler, James O. Fowler, Michaeley Poorbaugh and Skylar Poorbaugh.

In addition to his parents, Gail was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Walters.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

At Gail’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gail Leroy Poorbaugh, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.