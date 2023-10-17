NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred T. Bianco, age 87, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2023, with his wife and family at his bedside.

Fred was born December 4, 1935, in Niles, Ohio, the son of the late Philip and Blanche Bianco.

Fred married his wife of 65 years Dorothy Yount on March 27, 1957, at St. Stephens Church where he was a lifelong member.

Fred grew up in McKinley Heights working with his brothers Carl, Henry, David, and his sister Phyllis at his father’s gas station. Fred enjoyed watching football and baseball, as well as hunting and fishing, most of his life but what he loved most was being with his grandchildren more than anything. Fred will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Fred leaves behind his wife Dorothy and his three children Bernie Bianco of McDonald, Cyndi Bianco of Niles, and David Bianco of Bristolville, five grandchildren Landon and Brayden Bianco, Morgan Powell, Breeanna (Brent) George and Stephanlee Markowitz, and a sister Phyllis Fuller.

Fred joins his late Grandson Steven Markowitz, parents Philip and Blanche, brother Carl & his wife Irene, brother Henry & his wife Judy, nephew Phillip, brother David & his wife Peggy, brother-in-law Dale Fuller, sister-in-law Florence & brother-in-law Harold Lewis, nephews Donny and Harold Lewis, in-laws Roy and Edith Yount.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends may visit and pay their respects at Wm. Nicholas Funeral Home, 641 Warren Ave, Niles, Ohio 44446.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.