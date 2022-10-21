NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank E. “Butch” Brink, Jr. of Niles passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:08 p.m. in his residence. He was 80.

Frank was born in Warren on April 9, 1942, the son of the late Frank E. and Myrtle Pardee Brink Sr.

He attended the Howland School System.

Mr. Brink was the Owner and Operator of B&J Motors for over 60 years.

Frank enjoyed working on classic cars and boats. He had a collection of model trains and cars that he cherished. In his spare time, he liked woodworking.

He is survived by a daughter, Michelle Johnston of Warren; a son, Dennis Brink of Warren; stepdaughter, Christen Hollender; sister, Ruth Campfield; two brothers, Lloyd “Bud” (Norma) Brink and James (Carol) Brink; three grandchildren, Courtney, Alyshia and Amber; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a son, Robert “Bobby” Brink; a stepson, Cory Hollender; brother-in-law, Herbert Campfield and two sisters, Peggy (Jack) Strasbaugh and Linnea Platt.

At Frank’s request a private service was held at an earlier date.

Internment took place in Pineview Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

