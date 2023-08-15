NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank A. Julian, Sr. of Niles passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 5:15 a.m. at Suites of Niles-Continuing Healthcare of Niles. He was 91.

Frank was born in Warren on May 27, 1932, the son of the late Albert and Arvella Defalco Julian.

He was a 1950 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

He married the love of his life, Ethel Clark Julian, on August 30, 1952, before joining the U.S. Army. Mr. Julian proudly served his country as a Radio Operations Specialist earning the rank of Private 1st Class. He spent time stationed in Japan and Korea.

Following the Army, Frank was employed at General Electric as a laborer and then Syro Steel as the Shipping Supervisor until his retirement.

Mr. Julian was of Catholic Faith and a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.

His family meant the world to him. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and going to casinos with his wife. He also liked writing “Letters to the Editor” in our local Warren Tribune.

He is survived by three sons, Roland J. (Kewen) Julian of North Jackson, Ronald J. (Hazel) Julian of Niles and Frank A., Jr. (Lavon) Julian of Mineral Ridge; three grandchildren, Richard (Vanessa) Chamberlain, Rachel (Scott) Meadows and James Julian and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Julian, who passed August 28, 2018 and a granddaughter, Jennifer Julian.

Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles. A procession will leave the funeral home for Mass at 9:30 a.m.

Internment will be in Niles City Cemetery.

