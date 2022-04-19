WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Forest Gilliam of Warren passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10:52 a.m. in Gillette Nursing Home. He was 91.

Forest was born in Jacobs, Kentucky on November 26, 1930, the son of the late Lenzie and Bessie Waddell Gilliam.

Mr. Gilliam retired from LTV Steel after 36 years of employment. He began his career in the welding department and over the years transitioned to the processing division of the company.

He was a member of the Niles Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church where over the years he held various positions in the church including being a trustee, song leader and usher.

Forest enjoyed working on cars and was an avid outdoor enthusiast, whether it was spending time in the woods hunting or tending to his yard and garden. He was a true family man and loved spending time making special memories with his loving wife and children.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Maxine Lowe Gilliam, whom he married February 15, 1951; a daughter, Nancy Gilliam of Howland; a son, Daniel (Lynette) Gilliam of Stuart, Florida; a sister, Betty Smith of Niles; two brothers, William Gilliam of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Ray Gilliam of Mecca, Ohio; six grandchildren, Renee Gilliam, Joshua (Heather) Gilliam, Ryan (Emily) Gilliam, Meagan (Andrew) Goldin, Daniel E. Gilliam, Jr. and Emily Gilliam and eight great-grandchildren, Makayla, Adriana, Joshua Aidan, Bailey, Aubrey, Jace, Caladin and Ryder.

In addition to his parents, Forest was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey F. Gilliam; a brother, Iris Gilliam and a sister, Arlene Gregory.

Calling hours will be on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., following visitation.

Internment will take place in Kerr Cemetery.

