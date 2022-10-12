MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Forest “Duck” Tenney of Mineral Ridge passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 8:09 p.m. in his residence. He was 78 years old.

Forest was born in Hemlock, West Virginia on February 11, 1944, the son of the late Floyd and Audra Scott Tenney.

He attended High School in West Virginia.

Mr. Tenney was employed as a laborer for 43 years with Amweld Building Products in Niles until their time of closing in 2007.

Duck, as he was known by friends and family, loved working on cars, he owned and operated an auto repair shop in the area for 30 years. NASCAR was his true passion and never missed an opportunity to watch a race.

His wife, Neva Wagnor Tenney, whom he married August 26, 1961, passed away November 28, 2021.

He is survived by two sons, Don Tenney, and Ken Tenney both of Mineral Ridge; six siblings, Floyd, Charles, Jerry, Roger, Wilda, and Nancy; a grandson, Jason (Danielle) Tenney of Lordstown; three great-grandchildren, Leena Picket, Gianna Lynn Tenney, and Jay A. Tenney. Duck is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Forest was preceded in death by two daughters-in-law, Brenda Lee Tenney and Kathy Tenney; four siblings, Wilma, Loyd, Cora, and Connie; a granddaughter, Amanda D. Tenney; a great grandson, Marcus Pickett.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

At Forest’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Forest “Duck” Tenney, please visit our floral store.