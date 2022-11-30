GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – F. Dale Fuller of Girard passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 5:43 p.m. in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was 87 years old.

Dale was born in DuBois, Pennsylvania on August 5, 1935, the son of the late Wm Claude and Elizabeth Ross Fuller.

He attended the Youngstown School System.

Dale proudly served in the United States Army.

Mr. Fuller owned and operated Fuller’s Upholstery for over 50 years.

Dale was of Lutheran faith.

His true passion was racing dirt track stock cars. On weekends you could find him and his family at the racetracks throughout Ohio. He cherished all the memories he made with family and friends, spending time in his garage telling stories.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Bianco Fuller, whom he married June 18, 1960; two sons, Dale A. Fuller of Girard and Robert W. (Renee) Fuller of Poland; a daughter, Cheryl (Kent) West of the Dayton area; seven grandchildren, Melinda, Justin, Eric, Kami, Anthony (Ashley), Robert (Kori) and Matthew and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Ebersole; two brothers, Wm Glenn (Virginia) Fuller and James C. (Josephine) Fuller and a sister, Elizabeth Taub.

A private service was held in Dale’s honor.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

