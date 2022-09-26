MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn L. Pauley of Mineral Ridge formerly of Powersville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in her residence with family members by her side. She was 98 years old.

Evelyn was born in Virginia, Minnesota on May 12, 1924, the daughter of the late Claud and Ida Moore Brist.

Following high school graduation, Evelyn earned her Bachelor of Elementary Education from Truman State College in 1972.

Mrs. Pauley loved being a teacher and enjoyed educating our youth and preparing them for the future.

She was a member of Powersville Christian Church.

Evelyn enjoyed keeping her mind active from reading to jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She was an excellent cook and looked forward to preparing meals for others. Most importantly her family and faith are what she cherished most.

Her husband, Richard Coy Pauley, whom she married April 19, 1946, passed away on July 9, 1971.

She is survived by a daughter, Carol (Bink) Garris of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; a son, Jim (Betty) Pauley of Laconia, New Hampshire; three sisters, Virginia Hansen, Patricia Block and Adeline Gustafson; a brother, Bennie Brist; ten grandchildren, Jason, Megan, Tawnya, Nathan, Kevin, Heather, Amanda, Justin, Kristin and KayCee and 22 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy (John) Davenport; two sons, Richard and Lee (Stephanie) Pauley; two sisters, Ann Ham and Beverly Fealy and five brothers, Lem, Claudie, Sid, Mel and Ed Brist and a stillborn brother.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.

