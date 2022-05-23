HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric William Bowker of Howland passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He was 60 years old.

Eric was born in Warren on October 29, 1961, the son of the late Jerry L. and Nancy L. McBane Bowker.

He was a 1980 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. Following high school Eric followed his passion for serving his community by enrolling in the former police academy in Niles.

Early on in Eric’s career he was employed part time for the Champion Police Department. He then went to work for the past 26 years for the Howland Police Department. During his time with the Howland Police Department, he served as the townships school resource officer for the last 17 years. He took great pride in mentoring and watching over the students at school. He was instrumental in forming the procedures of stopping traffic so school buses could enter and exit the school safely.

Mr. Bowker loved being in the outdoors and enjoying nature, from walks in Mosquito Lake State Park with his father to camping and white water rafting. He enjoyed the thrill of amusement parks and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. In his spare time, you could find Eric watching reruns of his favorite television shows from his childhood.

The loss of Eric will be felt by many. He made a true impact on people the minute he met them, and his sense of humor and kindness will always be remembered by those who loved him.

He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Bowker and a brother, Shawn Bowker.

In addition to his parents, Eric was preceded in death by an uncle, Sidney “Mickey” McBane.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Howland Fraternal Order of Police, 169 Niles Cortland Road NE, Warren, OH 44484.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A celebration of Eric’s life will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home following visitation.

