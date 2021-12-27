VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elmer Bela Gedeon of Vienna passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at 1:07 am in Sharon Regional Medical Center. He was 92.

Elmer was born in Warren on December 17, 1929, the son of the late Bela and Helen Kaposta Gedeon.

He was a 1950 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. Elmer proudly served our country in the United States Army.

Mr. Gedeon retired in 1981 after 30 years of employment as a fireman with the Warren City Fire Department.

Elmer was of Christian faith. While enjoying his retirement in Florida, Elmer worked as a local groundskeeper for a golf course, belonged to the Loyal Order of the Moose, and enjoyed hanging out with his friends at the local Ker’s Wing House.

He is survived by two sons, Brian (Dawn) Gedeon with whom he made his home; Christian (Beth Fuller) Gedeon of Logan, Ohio; five grandchildren, Xander and Addison Gedeon, Carson, Mia and Jaxson Gedeon.

In addition to his parents, Elmer was preceded in death by four sisters, Helen Trick, Margie Gedeon, Irene Sisk and Clara Gedeon; two brothers, Walter and Ernie Gedeon.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

At Elmer’s request there will be no calling hours and funeral service. Inurnment will take place in All Souls Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elmer Bela Gedeon, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.