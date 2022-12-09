WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old.

Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.

He was a 1979 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Earl was employed for 20 years in the maintenance and plumbing department of Trumbull Metropolitan Housing for many years.

Earl was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Most importantly he loved making fond memories of laughing and having fun with friends and family.

He is survived by seven children, Earl G. Hudson, Jr. of Warren, Samie Jo Bortz of Warren, Demetrea Armstrong of Warren, Gege Henderson of Columbus, Darron Hudson of Brookfield, Jonathan Grace of Youngstown and Bryce Anthony Grace of Youngstown; ten brothers and sisters, Jimmy Hudson of Bessemer, Alabama, Terry Hudson of Warren, Jacky Hudson of Warren, David Reid of Warren, Drew Reid of Warren, Avery Smith of New York, Evelyn Vail of Warren, Patricia Bernard of Warren, Loretta (Pete) Cooper of Warren and Diane (Adelbert) Jones of Warren; 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two very close friends, Larry Smith, Sr. and Michael Bryant.

In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by three brothers, Carl Hudson, Timothy Hudson and John Hudson.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446 where a memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 11 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.