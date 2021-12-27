YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Paul O’Kernick of Youngstown passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 3:39 pm in his residence. He was 66.

Doug was born in Elkins, West Virginia, on September 3, 1955, the son of the late Fred and Betty Dulaney O’Kernick.

He was a graduate of Canfield High School. Doug furthered his education at Youngstown State University where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in Education. He also earned his accreditation in Diamontology from the Diamond Council of America.

Mr. O’Kernick was currently retired but previously worked at many places throughout the area including King’s Jewelry. He was a licensed private investigator and also co-ran Tool World, Inc with a friend.

Doug was of Catholic Faith and attended St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish in Canfield. In his spare time, he enjoyed coin collecting and in his younger days traveling on his motorcycle. His greatest passion was music. Owning over 20 guitars, he was a talented player who was a member of many local bands playing throughout the area as well as the Cape May State Fair in New Jersey. When he wasn’t playing, he liked to sit back and listen to his favorite artists such as Todd Rundgren or The Beatles.

He is survived by his son, Kevin (Tara) O’Kernick of Austintown; his daughter, Jessica “Rachel” O’Kernick of Boardman; a grandchild, Madison O’Kernick; two brothers, Joseph “Kevin” (Christina) O’Kernick of Austintown, and Gregory (Susie) O’Kernick of Columbus and his former wife of about five years, Dawn Anderson O’Kernick.

In addition to his parents, Douglas was preceded in death by his first former wife, Retha Tate O’Kernick, who he was married to for 21 years and his brother, Steve “Otis” O’Kernick.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

At Douglas’s request there will be no calling hours and funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

