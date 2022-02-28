NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Fife of Niles passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 6:09 p.m. in his residence. He was 75 years old.

Douglas was born on January 5, 1947, in Warren, the son of the late Wiley and Opal Williams Fife.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Following high school, he proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a Vietnam Veteran, earning many medals and citations throughout his military career. After his honorable discharge from the United States Army, Douglas went on to serve 3 more years in the United States Navy Reserves.

He retired after 40 years of employment at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant.

Mr. Fife was of Christian faith. Doug as he was known to his family and friends loved spending a day at the lake fishing at his favorite locations. He bowled on the Senior League in Warren. Doug played guitar and was quite good at it.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Mazzella Lee Fife, whom he married July 24, 1993; a daughter, Sherry (Joe) Titak; five sons, Douglas (Sherry) Fife, Patrick Fife, Jeff (Marci) Fife, Bob Lee, and Tommy (Kristine) Lee; a sister, Bobbie; a brother, Brian Fife; 11 grandchildren, Shane, Marissa, Kerry, Branden, Dominic, Chelsea, Noah, Mark, Bernadette, Alicia and Brittney; eight great-grandchildren, Mark Jr., Layla, Rosie, Ava, Nicolas, Addison, Aria, and William. He is also survived by his three fur babies, Kiki, Little One, and Baby.

In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Patty Nicholas, and Faye (Last Name); a brother, Roy Fife; 2 grandsons, Robert Lee Jr., and Anthony Consier; a daughter, Wendy Consier; granddaughter, Rae Lynn Nolen.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Full military honors will be rendered at the funeral home prior to the service.

Interment will be in Niles City Cemetery.