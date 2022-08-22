LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Allen Chronic, 65, of Lisbon, Ohio and formerly of Largo, Florida and Casey, Illinois, passed away in his home at 5:49 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Doug was born June 19, 1957, in Alameda, California to Willard Eugene Chronic, Sr. and Shirley Ann Mize Chronic.

Doug graduated from Casey High School in 1975. He was self-employed for 20 years as owner and operator of Chronic Construction.

He played the drums with many bands throughout his life. He also enjoyed picking on the guitar and spending time listening to new and upcoming bands with his wife and friends. He especially enjoyed anytime spent with his three grandchildren, watching them play sports and participating in other activities throughout the years.

He married Annetta Sue Ruffner on January 17, 1976. She survives.

Also surviving is daughter, Bailey (Chronic) Figley of Lisbon, Ohio and her husband, Fred; grandchildren, Zachary Allen Figley, Madelyn Renee Figley and Charlee Grace Figley, all of Lisbon, Ohio; and sisters, Lori Ring. of Hazel Dell and Sherry Chronic. of Martinsville and several nieces and nephews.

Doug was preceded in death by son, Cody Levi Chronic on September 4, 1999; his parents; sister, Kathy Chronic and brother, Willard Chronic.

A special thanks to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice of Canfield, Ohio.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Cody Chronic Casey-Westfield Band Scholarship Fund via Bailey Figley 33212 Votaw Boulevard, Lisbon OH 44432 or Cara Shoaff 11 East Main, PO Box 250, Casey IL 62420.

Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held at Hazel Dell Cemetery on south side with a celebration of life to follow at VFW in Casey, Illinois on Saturday September 10, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Tuesday August 23, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.