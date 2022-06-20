CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Jane” Vallardi of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in Windsor House at Champion. She was 77 years old.

Jane was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on February 8, 1945, the daughter of the late Walter and Mabel Kimmel Kopka.

She graduated from Richland High School.

Dorothy was employed as a secretary for New England Life Insurance Company for many years.

Ms. Vallardi was of Protestant faith.

Her true love and passion in life was caring for cats. She established a cat shelter and a cat sitting service while living in Cleveland.

She is survived by a nephew, Robert (Sherri) Shaffer of Lordstown and a niece, Regina (Jon) Shelton of Lillington, North Carolina.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Baldwin and Alice Shaffer and an infant brother.

At Jane’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

