HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Mullett of Howland passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 9:25 p.m., in the Windsor House at Champion. She was 82 years old.

Dorothy was born in Clymer, Pennsylvania, on August 19, 1939, the daughter of the late Russell and Roxie Virginia Stover Shaffer.

She was a 1957 graduate of Reseda High School in California.

Earlier in life, Dorothy was employed at Packard Electric. She retired after 29 years with Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, where she worked in the Dietary Department.

Mrs. Mullett loved shopping, you could find Dorothy at the mall and various shops throughout the area admiring the latest and greatest fashions. She enjoyed traveling to the beach. Dorothy collected Hummel figurines that she displayed throughout the year and a collection of Angels that were near and dear to her heart. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Dayne Lee Mullett, whom she married in 1957; a son, Jeffery D. (Helena A.) Mullett of Warren; two stepsisters, Eldora Dawson and Phyllis Tjabring; three grandchildren, Justin, Edward and Sean Mullett; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Jaden and Jenny and a third great-grandchild on the way.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a stepfather, Earl Coxson.

Memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy’s memory to the Birds of Flight Sanctuary by visiting birdsinflightsanctuary.com.

At Dorothy’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

