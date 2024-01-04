CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Moyer of League City, Texas, formerly of Champion, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10:55 p.m. in HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Texas. She was 88.

Dorothy was born on October 25, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Rock and Helen Habijan Pruss.

Mrs. Moyer was employed for 23 years as a back-stop worker at Ohio Lamp in Warren.

Dorothy and her husband, Gerald D. Moyer, traveled extensively throughout the United States, spending time in Hawaii, parts of Canada, eight European Countries, Aruba, Jamaica, the Bahamas and on two different cruises. After 52 years of marriage, Gerald passed away on December 3, 2012.

In addition to traveling, Dorothy also enjoyed shopping, cooking, and making pastries for friends as a holiday gift. She cherished the times spent with her family, making wonderful memories together.

Mrs. Moyer is survived by a son Glenn (Debbie) Moyer of Youngstown; a daughter Bernadette (Jerry, Jr.) Hajek of Sedona, Arizona; and a sister Lillian Yurcho of Vienna, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six siblings, Angeline Zadravec, Olga Macabobby, Pauline Zalac, Julia Mraz, Victor Pruss and Olga Pruss, and her only grandchild, Jerry A. Hajek, III.

Memorial contributions can be made to Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Building Fund, 4100 Texas 3 Dickinson, TX 77539.

