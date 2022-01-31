NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dora May Carrasco departed this life and entered into Heaven to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the age of 70 due to complications of covid.

She was born a triplet on August 13, 1951, in Morgantown, West Virginia to George Thomas and Geraldine Mathilda (Moore) Brewer.

Dora enjoyed crocheting, playing solitaire, watching old westerns, and going to the casino. Most of all she enjoyed making memories with her family and friends.

Memories are left behind with her son Christopher Lee Carrasco (Michael) of Niles, her daughters Jolene Rae Radcliffe (Miranda) of Niles and Shannon Nicole Lytle of Howland. She will also be greatly missed by her brother John Ira (Sandra) Brewer of Ravenna and her sisters Dorothy Ann (Jim) Lallathin of Shalersville and Pamela Jean Workman of Newton Falls. She is also survived by five granddaughters: Stella, August, Danielle, Christine, Sarah and four great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her caretakers of many years, Morgan Radcliffe and Joanie Atkins.

Besides her parents, Dora was preceded in death by her husband Christabol Carrasco, a son Christopher Michael, and her two triplet siblings Donnie Ray Brewer and Donna Fay Bryner; her longtime companion David Bell.

Friends and family may view the obituary and send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

At Dora’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

