NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dora Jean Painter of Niles passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was 93.

Dora was born on September 23, 1928, in Kane, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Hjalmer Lawrence and Emma Manross Johnson.

She was a graduate of Kane High School.

Mrs. Painter worked for Bell Telephone as an Operator within Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Dora was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Niles. She was also a member of Rebecca Lodge and the Wyoming Ave 500 Card Club.

She also enjoyed puzzles and baking. Dora was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. Dora loved life and cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she enjoyed cheering on at their sporting events and theater shows. Most importantly she was a loving wife and mother.

Her husband, John Reid Painter whom she married June 9, 1957, passed away on December 24, 2020.

She was survived by two daughters Karen K. Painter and Nancy (Frank) Leskovec both of Niles; two grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jessica) Painter and Mackenzie Leskovec; a great-granddaughter, Keeley Brister; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dora was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Jean Painter, a sister, Betty Cyphert and a brother, Theodore “Bud” Johnson.

Calling Hours will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

Interment will be at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Kane, P ennsylvania.

Arrangements are entrusted to the WM Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

