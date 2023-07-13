NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna M. Hewitt of Niles passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 3:04 p.m. in Hospice House Poland. She was 59 years old.

Donna was born in Warren, Pennsylvania on January 15, 1964, the daughter of Roger and Sally Holmes Hannah.

She was a 1982 graduate from West Forest High School and furthered her education by obtaining her cosmetology license.

Donna began her career as a beautician for Sears Department Store and later at A Cut Above in Niles. She was also a barmaid at the VFW Post 4192 in Mineral Ridge for 16 years.

Donna loved the outdoors, especially spending time at the family camp on Mosquito Lake. She enjoyed living a simple life, mostly spending time with her husband, daughter and grandchildren whom she adored.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Hewitt, whom she married on September 14, 1985; her daughter, Cassandra Hewitt and her fiancé, James Cole of Mogadore; three grandchildren, Zachary, Brooke and Carter Joe; her father, Roger Hannah of West Hickory, Pennsylvania; a sister Ginger of East Hickory, Pennsylvania; a brother, Ben Hannah of Endeavor, Pennsylvania; a brother-in-law, Russ Leahaw of Tionesta, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Sally Holmes Hannah and three siblings, Roger “Jube” Hannah, Jr., Lori Leahaw and Craig Redwine Holmes.

At Donna’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, please send thank you cards to St. Joseph Mercy Health ICU Department and the Hospice House in Poland for all that they do to help families and their loved ones.

