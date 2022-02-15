NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Gorby, 82, died Monday, February 14, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Joseph Hospital in Warren after a short illness.

Donna was born on August 24, 1939, the daughter of Frank Holmes and Julia Tenke Holmes.

She was a 1957 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and spent her entire life in Niles.

Donna worked at Strouss’ Department Store for 27 years retiring in 2002.

Donna very much enjoyed playing cards with her sisters, daughters and nieces, as well as going to the casino. She loved baking cookies for Christmas and the many weddings and graduations her family had. Donna was very crafty and enjoyed making beautiful crafts and flower arrangements.

Donna leaves to cherish her memories her children, Kim (Barry) Bradford of Champion, Lori Cryer of Niles and Mark Gorby of Tionesta; grandchildren, Jordan, Christopher, Jeffrey, Eric, Alexa, Taylor, Mattilyn and Emma and 12 great-grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ray and her sisters, June and Patty.

Per Donna’s wishes there will be no services.

