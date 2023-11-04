WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Riffle was born March 3, 1945 and went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 20, 2023.

She is survived by her family, Robert A. Kiepper, Jr., Richard, Denise, Garth and Sarah Kiepper, Lori, Kevin, Connor and AJ Vara, Shelby, Carlos, Ayden and Lelainia Gatti.

She was a graduate of cosmetology school and worked in security and as a surveillance manager at various hotels/casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as, as a private investigator and personal bodyguard to celebrities such as Frank Sinatra and Paul Anka.

She enjoyed horseback riding, arts and crafts and rescuing dogs.

Services will be held at Charity Baptist Church in Warren, Ohio, on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by WM Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

