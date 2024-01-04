NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Cleland of Niles passed away peacefully on Monday, January 1, 2024, with her loving family by her side.

Born July 21, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara Christopher Zobitz.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Robert Cleland and sister, Carol Zobitz.

Donna was a 1969 Niles McKinley High School graduate.

She was a great Cleveland Browns fan. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren.

Donna will be deeply missed by her daughter, Jolyn (Brian) O’Dell of Howland; sister, JoAnn Holmes of Niles; grandchildren, Brayden and Bryn; nephew, Ronald (Michelle) Holmes and their children, Crostitino and Arianna Holmes and nephew, Joseph Holmes and his son, Anthony.

A private Mass will be held in her honor at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

