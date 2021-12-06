Donald L. Dunmire, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald L. Dunmire of Niles passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. in the Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House. He was 72 years old.

Don was born on February 10, 1949, in Warren, the son of the late Carl C. and Dorothy J. Lambing Dunmire.

He was a 1967 Niles McKinley High School Graduate.

Following high school, Mr. Dunmire proudly served his country in the United States Army for three tours of duty during the Vietnam War.

He retired after 34 years as an over the road truck driver, the last 26 years working for Transport America. He was honored with a 3-million-mile safety award and served as an instructor training new drivers.

Faith was important to Don. He attended St. Stephen School and Church and most recently was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Niles.

Don loved music and enjoyed playing bass guitar for a brief time with the band Bill Baker & the Detours. He had a life-long passion for riding motorcycles. His cross-country road trips on his Harley helped to satisfy his desire for adventure. He was a member of the Cedar Lee Whisky Alliance where he enjoyed fellowship and tasting new whiskies.

Don is survived by his fiancée, Yvonne Witt and his children, Bryan Jenyk, Jill Dunmire Siddiq, Jared Jenyk, Kari Palmer and Adam Jenyk; six grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Larry K. Dunmire and his wife, Debbie Suzanne Bromley.

The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers or food to Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House or Warren Family Mission.

Calling Hours will be on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A Memorial Service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

