WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Alan Yale of Warren passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 8:28 a.m. in his residence. He was 55 years old.

Donny was born in Warren on January 14, 1967, the son of Robert L. and Kathryn Price Yale.

He was a 1985 graduate of Champion High School.

Following high school, Donny proudly served our country with the United States Navy during Operation Desert Storm.

He worked for RMI Steel as a Sonic Inspector for over ten years.

Donny attended Wildcare United Methodist Church in Cortland.

He made Eagle Scout through the St. Williams Church in Champion in 1985.

Donny was an avid football fan and enjoyed watching his Cleveland Browns. He loved being outdoors shooting a round of golf or spending time in the woods hunting. His greatest love was his family.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Gundy Yale, who he married in 1998; his parents, Bob and Kathy Yale of Champion; a son, John David Crouser; nephew, Caleb Tristan Yale and his beloved furbabies, Hannah, Lucy, Buddy and Lemmey.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Denny Yale.

Friends and family may make a donation by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the family to help defray funeral costs.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 31 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.