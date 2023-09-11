SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane G. Keefer of Southington passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 12:36 p.m. in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was 72 years old.

Diane was born in Warren, on March 14, 1951, the daughter of the late Elmo and Edna Wilson Miller.

She was a graduate of Howland High School.

She worked for Trumbull County Jobs and Family Services as a clerk until her retirement in 2017.

She was a member of North Mar Church.

While raising her children, Diane enjoyed bowling and ceramics. She loved to swim and had a love for animals. Christmas time was her favorite time of year and she loved decorating for the occasion. Her greatest love was her family and spending time with them meant the world to her.

She is survived by her three children, John (Paula) Keefer of Ottawa, Ohio, Yvonne (Brian) Porterfield of Southington and Jennifer (Scott) Meeker of Niles; two siblings, Beverly Reiner of Cortland and Richard (Linda) Miller of Warren; her mother-in-law, Betty Keefer of Niles and seven grandchildren, Chasitie, Tonya, Layne, Kaitlyn, Zachary, Maximus and Lucas.

In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her ex-husband and friend, Garry Keefer and her dog, Coco.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446, where a memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

