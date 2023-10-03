YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis William Newell, 73, of Youngstown went to Heaven on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Dennis was born on August 11, 1949, in Liberty, Ohio, to Gene and Lucille Newell.

He was a long-time member of Liberty Assembly of God Church, where he was actively involved as treasurer, teacher and board member.

Dennis was survived by his wife Louellen; his son, Aaron; daughter-in-law, Joyce; granddaughters, Amberly Honea and Zoey Newell; great-granddaughter, Korra, as well as his brother, Kevan Newell.

He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Jocelyn.

Dennis graduated from Liberty High School in 1967 then Youngstown College of Business in 1969.

He was a Billing Officer at Debartolo Corporation and the Cafaro Company then retired from Boardman Medical Supply.

Besides church attendance and activities, he enjoyed spending time with his family and their cats, rooting for the Cleveland Browns, going to Sugar Creek and drinking coffee.

A memorial service for friends and family will be held on Sunday, October 8 at 1:30 p.m. at Liberty A/G Church on Belmont Avenue.

Memorials can be sent to Liberty Assembly Missions Fund, 6779 Belmont Avenue, Girard, OH 44420.

Arrangements handled by WM Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

