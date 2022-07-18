MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Lee Brooks of Mineral Ridge, formerly of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away of cancer on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 7:18 a.m. in Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. He was 71.

He was born on August 21, 1950, In Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the son of the late Wiley H. Brooks and Della (Maple) Brooks.

He was a 1969 graduate from Chelsea High school in Chelsea, O klahoma.

Following graduation, he joined the United States Navy and retired after 25 years of service as an Aviation Structural Mechanic Chief Petty Officer. During his time in the Navy, he earned many awards, metals, and commendations.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking, and hanging out with his family and friends and his beloved dog Missy.

Dennis is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Brooks) Ridolf and her husband Michael, granddaughter Zoe, and great granddaughter, Noni, all in Florida; Jennifer (Brooks) Fitzgerald, and 2 grandsons, Jacob and Matthew, all in Texas; and daughter Stephanie (Brooks) Hinze and her husband Andrew, 3 grandchildren, Ethan, Harrison, and Zoe, all in Georgia; his brother, Glen D. Brooks and his wife April of Ohio; and a sister in law, Belinda Brooks of Oklahoma.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death his brothers, Gerald, and Leonard Brooks, both of Ok.

There will be no calling hours or services locally. Dennis will be buried in his home state of Oklahoma.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dennis Lee Brooks, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.