Delores V. Chalfant, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores V. Chalfant of Lowellville passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 12:33 p.m. in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown. She was 87 years old.

She was born in Kittanning, Pennsylvania on July 2, 1934, the daughter of the late Henry and Emma George Boyer.

Delores worked as a waitress while raising her children then later became a cashier for the Salvation Army.

She was a great fan of country music and would spend her free time following her favorite local band to listen to the music and slow dance the night away with whichever kind gentleman asked her to dance. She also enjoyed word search puzzles.

Delores is survived by two sons, Phillip (Lois Patton-Boyer) Boyer of Coitsville and John (Dori) Brown of California; a sister, Faye (James) Velez of Canton South; six grandchildren, Jodi (Andy) Hansen, Jaclyn (Matthew) Patton-Guider, Jessica Boyer, Troy Brabant, Michelle (Tony) Jones and Candace Brabant; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by a son, Bill Brown; a daughter, Sandra Craft; a brother, Harold Boyer and a sister, Wilma Ferguson.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

A private service was held at an earlier date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Delores V. Chalfant, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.