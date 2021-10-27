Delores Helen Logan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Helen Logan of Warren was born February 24, 1943, the third child in the union of Harold T. and Georgia L. Stamps Logan.

“Dee” as she was known by those who loved her, graduated in 1962 from Lakeview High School. She was an active member of her class’s alumni group and enthusiastically looked forward to their monthly gatherings.

Delores was a consummate food service professional and was well known for her renowned potato salad among other dishes.

She retired from the Buena Vista Café and she worked for the Trumbull County Department of Elderly Affairs until illness overwhelmed her this September.

She was a ravenous crossword and Jumble™ word game solver and she recently became an avid digital solitaire player and was proud of her anti-sports fan status. She traveled extensively, was a belly dancer, a curator of old school R&B music and was known to spontaneously cut a rug almost anywhere. She lived life to the fullest–funny, filter less and loving.

Aunt D was a leader of the kitchen committee wherever she went, helping to ensure the proficient food service for countless church functions, open houses, showers and the like.

A lifelong member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church in Warren, Ohio, she served as a Sunday school teacher and President of the Usher Board.

Ms. Logan’s unexpected transition on Sunday, October 24, 2021 will be mourned by her sister, Janice Freeman; her 14 nieces and nephews, 36 great-nieces and nephews and 34 great-great-nieces and nephews, as well as friends and coworkers.

In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her three brothers, Charles King, Rev. Harold Logan, Jr. and George Logan and two nephews, Kevin Logan and Charles Holloway.

She was a second momma to a cadre of eternally grateful children. She was a sister, cousin, auntie, friend, confidante and protector. You could gauge her level of care by the preponderance of her fussing. Her infamous tongue roll and low growl let you know ‘you betta getcha life…before you lose it!” Her love was solid, unconditional and everlasting.

Psalms 27:4 One thing I ask of the Lord this only do I seek that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life to gaze upon the beauty of the Lord and to seek Him in His temple.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., with calling hours one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. Covid 19 protocols will be in place.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.