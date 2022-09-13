NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra V. Schmidt of Niles passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 5:25 p.m. in her residence. She was 68 years old.

Debra was born in Youngstown on December 13, 1953, the daughter of the late George and Julianne Myers Vrabel.

She was a 1971 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. Following high school, she earned her bachelor’s degree in computer programing from the University of Dayton.

Debra was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Ms. Schmidt enjoyed crocheting and was an avid Cleveland Brown, Indians, and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

She will be deeply missed by her extended family Dawn, Samantha, Sandra, Hayden and Bash. Also, her beloved cats, Peanut and Sammy.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

At Debra’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

