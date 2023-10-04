WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Hill of Warren passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 1:35 p.m. in Continuing Healthcare of Niles. She was 67 years old.

Debra was born on January 16, 1956, in Warren, the daughter of the late Harlan and Bonnie Cook Clark, Sr.

Mrs. Hill was a 1974 graduate of Lakeview High School and was a homemaker.

She was of Baptist faith. In her spare time, Debra enjoyed cooking and baking as well as doing arts and crafts. She also collected figurines and Hummel’s. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her husband Tom who she married on September 20, 2003, and her beloved dog Scooby.

Debra is survived by her husband Tom Hill; two siblings, Harlan Clark, Jr. and his wife Jodi, and Colleen Clark Rose and her husband Derek; her nephew, Eric along with his wife Ruby and children, Allison, Madison, Kyle, Cameron, Makayla, Zoey, and Bella; a niece, Jennifer and her children, Morgan, and Tyler; nephews, Jimmy Clark Jr., twins Aaron and Michael Clark; and niece Ashley Clark.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Clark, Sr.; her niece by marriage, Chassity; and her adopted son Michael Leach.

Per Debra’s wishes, there will be no public services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.