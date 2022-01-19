NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra “Debbie” Mohn of Niles passed away at 5:15 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022. She was 59 years old.

Debra was born in Youngstown on September 13, 1962, the daughter of William and Geraldine Stitt Unger.

Ms. Mohn graduated in 1980 from McDonald High School.

She worked at various fast-food restaurants throughout her lifetime.

She enjoyed going “door dashing” with her son, Dylan. Debbie loved playing house with her granddaughter, Haylee and babysitting her grandson, Joseph. One of her happiest times was when she played one of the three kittens in the “Spring Sing”. Her friends and family say you rarely ever saw her without a Pepsi. Debbie had vowed with her faith to beat her cancer. Unfortunately, she lost her battle to this awful disease that plagued many organs in her body. She will be welcomed into heaven by her dad.

Debbie leaves behind her mother, Geraldine Unger of Niles; Her two sons, Joseph Mohn Jr. (Kayla Krafcik) of Niles and Dylan Mohn (Sarah Whitlatch) of Vienna; Her three sisters, Marsha (Kenny) Lowe of Niles, Tammy (Brian) Lauer of McDonald with whom she resided and Lisa Jordan of Girard; Nothing brought her more joy than her two grandchildren, Haylee and Joseph Mohn.

She is preceded in death by her father, William Unger; an infant grandchild.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley, for all their comforting kindness. For God loved the world so much that he gave his one and only son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, in the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

