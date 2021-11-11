Deborah Stith-Demartini, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Stith-Demartini, of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 7:53 a.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 67 years old.

Deborah was born in Warren on July 14, 1954, the daughter of the late Jack and Agnes Hampton Stith.

She was a 1972 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Ms. Demartini was a loving mother and grandmother.

Deborah was of Christian faith.

She had a fond appreciation for art, from admiring various pieces of artwork to creating her own special work that she shared with her children. Music also played a large part in Deborah’s life, she loved to listen to all types of music. Deborah always had a special place in her heart for animals. Most importantly she loved and cherished her son’s and grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Cody (Jillian) Havaich of Kernersville, North Carolina and Casey Havaich of Columbia, South Carolina; two brothers, Michael Stith of Niles and Mark Stith of Ohio and three grandchildren, Emilee, Harper, and Hendrix Havaich.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

