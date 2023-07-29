NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debbie Yannucci McLain, 65, of Niles, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 27, 2023, surrounded by the most amazing men in her life, her husband and two sons.

She was a lifelong resident of Niles and was the only child of Nicholas and Lena (Marchionte) Yannucci. She grew up in a large family of uncles, aunts and cousins, most of whom will greet her with open arms in heaven.

Debbie attended First Presbyterian Church in Girard.

Debbie was a secretary with Griffith Insurance Agency for 30 years; she retired in 2020.

On February 15, Debbie married David McLain. For 38 years, they were each other’s rock and soul mate; you rarely saw one without the other. Shortly after they started their journey together, they had two sons, David Allen and Daniel Joseph. Debbie was a strong, loving, doting wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend.

She was diagnosed with MS early in her career but she never let it define her or stop her from living her life to the fullest. After retirement, she spent her time traveling the freeway in her red convertible VW Beetle, proudly going to see her granddaughters and helping them get off and on the school bus. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and it was clearly visible by the way her eyes lit up at the mention of their names. She truly loved intimate and random car rides with her husband, usually ending up at a lake somewhere to watch the boats dock, talking about everything or nothing at all. Riding on their motorcycle with her husband was a summertime passion of hers. Debbie’s favorite color was purple and she was decked out in purple and black leather Harley Davidson attire when she rode. The site of them on a bike made you want to smile when you seen them coming. Debbie’s body and soul defined kindness, classiness and style wherever she went. She loved binge watching Law & Order and listening to all kinds of music. Her all time favorite band was Three Dog Night. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Debbie will remember the beautiful sound of her voice, her smile, her witty sense of humor, her love for her family and her love for all animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed going to Deer Park, different zoos, local dog rescues and dog pounds, often donating items for the dogs. She was a wonderful dog mom to many during her lifetime, treating them all like family because to her they absolutely were. Bingo, Bear, Mia, Diesel and Stella were there to greet her when she arrived at the pearly gates.

Left to forever cherish her memory is her husband, David McLain of Niles, Ohio; sons, David Allen (Abby) McLain of Brimfield, Ohio and Daniel Joseph (Ally) McLain of Elgin, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Harper Rose and Olivia Anne of Brimfield, Ohio and Brayden Daniel, Tolson Nicholas and Amelia Heather of Elgin, South Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Hospice of the Valley for their care and compassion during this very sad and difficult time.

The family will have a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date and request that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Trumbull County Dog Pound in Warren, Ohio or Friends of Fido in Youngstown, Ohio in memory of Debbie McLain

Cremation was handled by Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Niles. There are no services.

