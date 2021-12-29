NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Turnbull, of Niles, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 8:30 p.m., in Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley. He was 62 years old.

David was born in Portland, Oregon, on September 15, 1959, the son of the late Lonzo Lee and Mary Alice Govig Turnbull.

Following high school graduation, he proudly served our country and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force.

Over the years, David worked in various professions. Most recently he was employed in the maintenance department of a local apartment complex.

He was of Christian faith and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

David found a love for flying model airplanes and helicopters. He loved to debate with friends and family over various topics. David always had a thirst for knowledge throughout his life. He loved studying physics and was currently working on a patent for energy production through ocean currents.

His wife, Gladys Hughes Turnbull, whom he married June 27, 1993, passed away on October 6, 2021.

He is survived by two sisters; a brother; a stepson; step son-in-law and eight stepgrandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife; David was preceded in death by a brother and a stepdaughter.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

At David’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

