HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Lawrence Gagliardi, age 37, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 17, 2022 in Hubbard, Ohio.

David was born in Mannington Township, New Jersey on November 24, 1984, the son of Robert F. Gagliardi, Sr. and Karen L. Sooy-Arrington.

He was employed in various labor positions throughout his life.

David grew up in Pennsville, New Jersey and Smyrna, Deleware.

Mr. Gagliardi is survived by, his father and stepmother, Robert and Deborah Gagliardi; brothers, Robert Gagliardi, Jr., Theodore Whittaker, Jr., four step siblings, step grandmother Bertha Sooy, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Karen and Paul Arrington and his grandparents, Daniel and Aileen Gagliardi, Richard, and Dorothy Sooy and two of his uncles.

In lieu of flowers, as David had a love for animals, donations can be made to (checks payable to) PASSION4PETS and mailed to the Pennsville Animal Shelter 94 Industrial Park Road, Pennsville, NJ 08070 or donate to the animal shelter of your choice.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.