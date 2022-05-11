LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David G. “DJ” Burchett, Jr., of Lordstown passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 1:59 a.m. He was 23 years old.

DJ was born on May 17, 1998, in Barberton, the son of David G. Burchett and Sherri Ward Burchett.

He was a 2018 graduate of Lordstown High School through the Trumbull Career & Technical Center.

Following high school, DJ joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve where he proudly served his country.

He currently worked for the TJX Distribution Center in Lordstown.

DJ loved his country and being a Marine Corps Reservist meant a lot to him. He enjoyed collecting rifles and guns and was proud in his collection. He had a love for animals, especially his constant companion, Dusty, his German Shepherd. His greatest love was his family. His mother, sisters and nephews were his world and he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his mother, Sherri (Bob Shaffer III) Burchett; his father, David G. Burchett; two sisters, Danielle (Bryan Glenn) Burchett and Crystal (Dean Caynor) Burchett; three nephews, Kenny, Gabe and Ryan and several cousins.

Memorial contributions can be made in DJ’s honor to your local animal rescue group.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

Calling hours will from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David G. “DJ”, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.