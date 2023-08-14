NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Paulin, of New Springfield, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 3:58 a.m., in Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman. He was 69 years old.

David was born in Salem on August 11, 1953, the son of the late David and Evelyn Glossen Paulin.

After the passing of his father, David took over the family business, Paulin and Son Roofing and Heating. He always went the extra mile to help his customers and he continued to do so even after retiring after 30 years.

He loved traveling with his wife, Sherry, especially to Disney World or on a Disney Cruise. David also enjoyed mowing his lawn and spoiling his rottweilers. His greatest love was his family and he will be greatly missed.

David is survived by his wife, Sherry Dias Paulin, who he married on November 4, 1977; a sister, Debbie Lenz; a brother, Dennis Paulin; 14 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a brother, Darren Paulin.

Friends and family may send condolences to nicholasfuneralhome.com.

Monetary donations in David’s honor can be made directly to his family.

In accordance with David’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David E. Paulin, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.