AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Dave” Lee Yargo, Sr. of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2:19 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a long battle with liver disease. Even while fighting this battle, Dave was always positive and kept everyone smiling throughout his illness. He was 71 years old.

Dave was born in Youngstown, on November 16, 1950, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Grannie Yargo.

He graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1969.

Mr. Yargo worked as an assembler at General Motors for 28 years until his retirement in 2008.

Dave enjoyed spending his time outdoors, whether he was fishing, boating, riding his motorcycle, or visiting national parks. He loved watching his favorite football teams, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals. His greatest moments were those spent with his wife, family and friends, making memories that they will now cherish.

He is survived by his two children, David Lee (Cassandra) Yargo, Jr. of Girard, and Diane L. (Jim) Marshall of Austintown; two sisters, Carol (Gavino) Catauro of Austintown and Debbie (Joe) Lavazarre of North Jackson; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who also loved him dearly.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Yargo was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carole Anne, who passed away in August of 2021; his daughter, Susan Jackett; three brothers, Joseph, Ralph and John; and a sister, Joanne.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

At Dave’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David “Dave” Lee Yargo, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.