David C. Ware, Jr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David C. Ware, Jr. of Girard, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 5:15 p.m. in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was 49 years old.

David was born in Ravenna, Ohio on August 19, 1972, the son of the late David C. Ware Sr. and Geraldine Dickey Ware.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School.

Mr. Ware was employed as a truck driver for the past 15 years throughout the valley. Most recently he has been employed with Blackhawk Transport.

David found enjoyment and relaxation working on model cars. He was an avid Ohio State Football fan and was known for his pyrotechnics and blowing stuff up. David was an excellent cook. Most importantly he cherished his family and friends.

David is survived by his companion, Elizabeth Collingwood of Youngstown; four sisters, Jeanette (Tony) Neer of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Tammy Ware of Girard, Cassandra Ware of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Angelic Ware of Niles; two brothers, Timmy Ware of Niles and Anthony (Latonya) Ware of Warren; stepfather, Alan Cooper of Niles; He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a sister, Tabitha Ware; an aunt and uncle.

Friend and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Calling hours are on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021, in the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.