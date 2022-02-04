CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Wiencek of Cortland passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 11:17 p.m. in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was 77 years old.

Darlene was born in Licking Township, Pennsylvania on October 6, 1944, the daughter of the late Bernard B. and Ellen A. Fisher Hoy.

She graduated with her associates degree in business from Robert Morris College in Pittsburgh.

Ms. Wiencek retired in 2014 from First National Bank after 20 years of employment in their trust department.

Darlene bowled in a Mercer, Pennsylvania and Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania bowling league for many years. She also enjoyed a good round of golf with her close friends on a warm summer day. She found relaxation in doing cross stitch and scrapbooking all her fond memories she made with her family and friends. She loved to take cruises and see all the ports along the way. Darlene will be deeply missed by her cat, Gus.

She is survived by a daughter, Laura (Eric Held) Wiencek of Cortland; two grandchildren, Darren Mackenzie Coast and Sean Vernam.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions can be made in Darlene’s name to the American Diabetes Association PO Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023

At Darlene’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

