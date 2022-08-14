NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Strawn, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 5:02 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 74.

Darlene was born on December 11, 1947, the daughter of the late David Eason and Bonnie Griffine.

She grew up in Alliance and attended their school system.

Darlene worked at General Motors as an assembler.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and raising her family was her greatest joy. Her free time was dedicated to them and their many band activities. Darlene and her husband were always known to throw cookouts where everyone could gather and spend hours talking. She enjoyed listening to music and had a soft spot for all animals.

Darlene is survived by her husband of 47 years, Harry Strawn; a daughter, Valeika Jeffco of Niles and three grandchildren, Shalyn (Aubrey), Laci and Gillian.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to Angels for Animals at 4750 S Range, Canfield, OH 44406.

