NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Porterfield, Jr. of Niles passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 9:03 P.M. at Mercy Health St. Joseph Hospital, Intensive Care Unit. He was 44 years old.

Daniel was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on June 19, 1977, the son of both the late Daniel Porterfield, Sr. and Cheryl Plummer Porterfield.

He attended Niles McKinley High School. Following high school graduation, he attended classes at Youngstown State University and ETI Technical Institute.

Dan was employed at Boost Mobile as a sales representative. His goofy personality ensured a sale.

Daniel was of Christian faith. He found enjoyment in collecting sports trading cards and was an avid Cleveland Browns & Michigan Wolverines fan. Dan loved listening to music and watching movies with his family, unless the movie was scary. Daniel enjoyed anything to do with motorcycles, from riding his motorcycle to rebuilding and restoring them. Most importantly he loved and cherished his children and grandchild.

He is survived by two daughters, Kaitlynn Porterfield and Seairra Porterfield; a son Joshua Porterfield; two brothers, Brian (Yvonne) Porterfield and Nicholas (Stephanie) Porterfield; two half-sisters, Lynnette Violette and Gwyenne Kiffney; a grandchild, Malkotis Smith.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Daniel’s mother.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022, in the funeral home.

